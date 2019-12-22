Make Merry At Delhi Christmas Affair With Bollyjazz, Plays, Food & More

Delhi Christmas Affair 2019, Akshara Theatre

₹ 500 only

Sun | 22 Dec, 2019

12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Akshara Theatre

Address: 11-B, Next RML Hospital, Connaught Place, New Delhi

What's Happening

Akshara Theatre is bringing its Delhi Christmas Affair back this December for a fun-filled day of music performances, stand-up comedy, theatre, carols, storytelling, and of course, snacks and desserts! You'll get to see comedians like Papa CJ and Vasu Primlani, 'A Christmas Play' for adults, musical performances by Bollyjazz, Nisa Shetty, and Black Gang Music, and also gorge on delicious food by Altitude Cafe, Wok88, and Baked Love By Vatsala. There'll be lots of games for kids as well a special musical production of The Jungle Book for them to enjoy.

Delhi Christmas Affair 2019 will be holding a puppy adoption drive too. So, get ready for oodles of cuteness and some new furry friends to take back home.

How's The Venue

The venue for Delhi Christmas Affair 2019 is Akshara Theatre. The event will be spread around their indoor and outdoor auditoriums and lawns. Patel Chowk on Blue Line is the nearest metro station.

Pro-Tip

Even though the event is on the whole day, we recommend reaching the venue early. You wouldn't want to miss out on any of these super cool activities and performances. 

Also, food isn't covered in the ticket price. 

Price

₹500 only

