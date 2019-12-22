Make Merry At Delhi Christmas Affair With Bollyjazz, Plays, Food & More

Akshara Theatre is bringing its Delhi Christmas Affair back this December for a fun-filled day of music performances, stand-up comedy, theatre, carols, storytelling, and of course, snacks and desserts! You'll get to see comedians like Papa CJ and Vasu Primlani, 'A Christmas Play' for adults, musical performances by Bollyjazz, Nisa Shetty, and Black Gang Music, and also gorge on delicious food by Altitude Cafe, Wok88, and Baked Love By Vatsala. There'll be lots of games for kids as well a special musical production of The Jungle Book for them to enjoy.

Delhi Christmas Affair 2019 will be holding a puppy adoption drive too. So, get ready for oodles of cuteness and some new furry friends to take back home.