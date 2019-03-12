Although well known for their shammi kebabs, Wenger’s is one of Delhi’s first and premier bakeries (established in 1926), and not only because it’s in CP. They do it all, from pastries, cakes, novelty dessert, pizzas, bread, pudding, quiches, confectionary, to chocolate, eggless cakes and mousses.
One of the few bakeries that still preserve its old-school flavors, they also have a deli, allowing you to enjoy all the sweet and savory (including waffles), from the comfort of their in-dining facilities. Check out their health bar, all you calorie counters (featuring granola bars, french nougat bars etc), but if it’s will power you’re trying to exercise, best not to experiment at Wenger’s.
