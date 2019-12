If your business calls you to frequent Delhi NCR on a weekly or monthly basis, a good place to stay will offer respite from a tiring day. A place which is nominally priced yet wrapped in luxury, as well as rests close to entertainment and shopping hubs, is conducive to business.

We are picking three boutique hotels in and around the city {one each in Gurgaon, Delhi and Noida} so you stay close to your work yet enjoy the local flavours.