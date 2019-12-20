Delhi Opens Its First Ever Cafe For Cat Lovers & It’s Just Perfect!

Hey! Cat loves the capital has finally got a reason to celebrate. This place in Hauz Khas is an ideal place to play and cuddle with some really adorable cats that are just super cute. Catsville Le Café is an amazing place which has opened its door recently. The owner Inderjot Sodhi has been associated with rescue and rehabilitation of cats and dogs for a long time. She wanted to spread love and awareness for these adorable little animals. This place offers a lot of option like if you are a cat parent you can leave your cats here for temporary basis and they are taken care of very well. They have made a special floor for cat boarding as well. The café also offers co-working space where you can come here and work while these cute cats keep roaming all over. As you enter you will see the cats jumping and hopping here are there. You will fell in love with the interior of this as its cosy, colourful and lively. You can also adopt or even foster the cats here. The menu of this cafe has a great variety. You can try their Garlic Butter Maggi, Iced Latte, Cheese Spread Bagel, Grilled Chicken Hummus and Caramel/Nutella Popcorn Milkshake. So, go visit this beautiful place and spend some quality time with these animals.