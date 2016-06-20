A Little Bit Of The Mountains & Giant Chocolate Eclairs At Sakley's

Cafes

Music & Mountains Cafe

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
Shop M-23, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

A Nainital import, Sakley’s The Mountain Cafe is reminiscent of an old English café, decorated with vintage posters, a bookshelf with memoirs on mountaineering, wildlife and other escapades from the hills. The music {think Cat Stevens, The Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel} takes you down memory lane.

Wood And Stone

The GK outlet is a beautiful space, done up so as to resemble an old cottage in the hills. There’s lots of woody tones and stones and a faux fireplace. Plush armchairs stand proud, perfect for curling up on with a good book on a rainy day. You might want to order a mug of beer {they have a great variety} or a comforting glass of red to accompany you for the evening.

The Gurgaon outlet is more casual and cafe-like and we’re bookmarking it for breakfast or lunch.

Pigging Out

The menu features open face sandwiches, burgers, sizzlers and an ‘all day breakfast,’ with all the frills – sour cream, chorizo, bacon, sausage, and more bacon. My partner in glutton for the afternoon ordered a Doon Valley Chicken and Bacon Burger and I ordered a pork sizzler. I admit we had to wait a tad too long for the food to arrive, but I was happy to do so in the company of a luscious and frothy cappuccino.

My pork sizzler arrived steaming hot; one ginormous portion of meat, replete with all the sides – mashed potatoes, garden salad and grilled vegetables et al. The pork chop was cooked all the way to the bone, and it was absolutely delightful. I have had pork 50 different ways, in different parts of the world, and I have to say – this particular rendition stole my heart. The burger patty was cooked to perfection too, and came with a healthy portion of crackling bacon, cheese, gherkins, and mayonnaise.

Size Matters

The portion size is commendable – a main course and coffee, and we were stuffed! We spoke to a few diners {regulars at Sakley’s} and they sang praises of the shakes – Toblerone, Oreo, and Snickers, to name a few. Their fresh OJ is worth a try too.

Chances are you’ll be too full for dessert but if you have an affinity for chocolate, we’d highly recommend taking away the chocolate eclair – the size of three regular-sized eclairs, the choux pastry is filled to the brim with the freshest whipped cream with a hint of vanilla. You may want to share this with a loved one.

