A Little Bit Of The Mountains & Giant Chocolate Eclairs At Sakley's

The menu features open face sandwiches, burgers, sizzlers and an ‘all day breakfast,’ with all the frills – sour cream, chorizo, bacon, sausage, and more bacon. My partner in glutton for the afternoon ordered a Doon Valley Chicken and Bacon Burger and I ordered a pork sizzler. I admit we had to wait a tad too long for the food to arrive, but I was happy to do so in the company of a luscious and frothy cappuccino.

My pork sizzler arrived steaming hot; one ginormous portion of meat, replete with all the sides – mashed potatoes, garden salad and grilled vegetables et al. The pork chop was cooked all the way to the bone, and it was absolutely delightful. I have had pork 50 different ways, in different parts of the world, and I have to say – this particular rendition stole my heart. The burger patty was cooked to perfection too, and came with a healthy portion of crackling bacon, cheese, gherkins, and mayonnaise.