Delhiites, Hit Up Dragonfly Experience for Exquisite Fusion Delicacies from Asia and Europe!

Featuring three levels each with a bar, Dragonfly Experience spreads over 10,000 sq. feet, which makes it the largest restaurant in the city. The menu has been curated and conceptualized by Mr. Sukhija and First Fiddle’s Corporate Head chef, Chef Sagar Bajaj. It offers a blend of Asian fusion and European fusion dishes modified to suit the taste of Indians - a twist with the authenticity.

Each dish has been researched thoroughly by the Chef and aims to provide a wholesome 'culinary experience'. The menu comprises of exotic dishes such as Agedashi Tofu (silken tofu cut into cubes and deep fried until golden brown), Jianbing with Crispy Cracker (a typical Chinese Breakfast dish similar to crepes), Prawn Satay, good ol’ Mac n Cheese, Carbonara Dumplings and so much more! After having a meal at Dragonfly Experience, you will come out with an exhilarating experience of having traveled throughout Asia and Europe.

A good meal always consists of a good cocktail/drink to go with. Dragonfly Experience ensures that the area has also been justified to the fullest. Renowned British mixologist, Richard J. Hargroves has researched and developed 16 signature concoctions which have been put through 16 unique 'Manga' Art Comics. Known to be their 'Manga' Mixology, it is an interesting read during the sipping session. Highly Awarded Sommelier, Magandeep Singh has selected a range of wines that complement the vibes, sensibilities, and concept of the restaurant.