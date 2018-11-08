Delhi's Got Its Own Board Gaming Community!

Never gotten more adventurous than Professor Plum with the spanner in the conservatory? Only ever half-watched that Dungeons and Dragons movie with the bad CGI? You still won’t be out of place; in fact, the group welcomes novices into the fold.

Most of their games are newcomer friendly, and the rules are all explained thoroughly before each game starts – but if you’re still not sure you’re ready, move on to any one of the many games they’re playing that day.