Relish On Some Delicious Coastal Delights At This Fine Dine Place

Sanadige serves authentic coastal food -authentic Mangalorean preparation with great spices and flavours. Definitely a wonderful dining option in terms of decor, service & food. My top five recommendations- 1) Paneer ghee roast- the presentation was appealing and I relished the soft paneer blended with a spicy mixture which was loaded with ghee, but tasty nevertheless. Highly recommended. 2) Mushroom pepper fry- mushroom in special masala which was delectable. The unique flavour and taste come from pungent black pepper which made it another signature dish here. 3) Babycorn butter garlic- this dish was pretty bland as it was a rich buttery dish with a great flavour of garlic. So if you love garlic and butter goodness, then you can try this. 4)Gola kadi- One of the best dishes I've had here. It tasted divine and every bite of this mouthwatering dish was amazing. 5) Elaneer payasam- The best dessert! I had two of these lovely dessert presented in a coconut. So sweet and heavenly. Every spoon of this dessert was just so soothing. A taste you will always remember. Highly recommended. So overall I am definitely recommending this place- Sanadige is absolutely essential and a must try for food lovers. If you love coastal food, plan your visit soon here! Being a vegetarian, I am highly satisfied with the food and also, the ambience and impeccable service.