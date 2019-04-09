A quaint little place, Cafe Sante, located in the Peach Tree Complex in Sushant Lok. With cutesy decor and both outdoor and indoor seating available, this is a great place to spend your afternoons/ evenings sipping on some nice Mocha. The menu is quite detailed with a lot of options to choose from. I personally recommend the breakfasts or some quiche, love the bacon quiche and the goat cheese quiche. They sell cheese and lunch meats and have a wide variety of the same. You could also pick some sauces, pasta and other condiments here. The desserts here are amazing and they also have a 50% discount on their bakery products in the evening! A perfect definition of your friendly neighbourhood cafe.
Delicious Food & A Wide Variety Of Cheese To Buy From, This Cafe Is Pure Love
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
This place is a little small.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Cafe Sante
