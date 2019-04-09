Delicious Food & A Wide Variety Of Cheese To Buy From, This Cafe Is Pure Love

Cafes

Cafe Sante

Sushant Lok, Gurgaon
Peach Tree Complex, Block C, Sushant Lok, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A quaint little place, Cafe Sante, located in the Peach Tree Complex in Sushant Lok. With cutesy decor and both outdoor and indoor seating available, this is a great place to spend your afternoons/ evenings sipping on some nice Mocha. The menu is quite detailed with a lot of options to choose from. I personally recommend the breakfasts or some quiche, love the bacon quiche and the goat cheese quiche. They sell cheese and lunch meats and have a wide variety of the same. You could also pick some sauces, pasta and other condiments here. The desserts here are amazing and they also have a 50% discount on their bakery products in the evening! A perfect definition of your friendly neighbourhood cafe.

What Could Be Better?

This place is a little small.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

