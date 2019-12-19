These tasty, colourful scoops of Dolce Gelato are made using skimmed milk making it perfect for health-conscious foodies - as it is lower on calories and denser, creamier and rich in flavours. They have natural flavours like Raspberry Sorbet, Mango, Strawberry in which they use real fruits. The texture of gelato is very smooth and mouth-melting, wonderful in taste. They have wide varieties of flavours with most ingredients imported from Italy.
Delicious Ice-Cream With Natural Flavours!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The Prices are a little bit more as compared to the Indian market.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae
