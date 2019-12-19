Delicious Ice-Cream With Natural Flavours!

These tasty, colourful scoops of Dolce Gelato are made using skimmed milk making it perfect for health-conscious foodies - as it is lower on calories and denser, creamier and rich in flavours. They have natural flavours like Raspberry Sorbet, Mango, Strawberry in which they use real fruits. The texture of gelato is very smooth and mouth-melting, wonderful in taste. They have wide varieties of flavours with most ingredients imported from Italy.