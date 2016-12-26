Delicious, Luscious And Scrumptious Makes Sugarlicious

The dessert bar is sugar overload; from puddings and pies to cakes pastries, tarts and more. If you’re there for a spot of dessert, choose from the singles; we recommend the Chocolate Lasagne Cup which is just like it sounds, with layers of chocolate goodness nestled into a cup of super delight.

For something that’s less on chocolate yet high on flavour, their Lemon Tarts are worth writing home about, and while you’re at it, try the Crème Brulee too.