The crisp masala dosa was my favourite here, and gave me food dreams for days to follow. This place doesn't seem promising from its facade and old school decor, however that's the only reason you can trust the food is going to be epic. The staff seems loyal and experienced which I'm guessing holds true for the kitchen as well. We ordered a masala dosa, a butter masala dosa, butter Mysore masala, Pao bhaji and sev puri. Which were all good in the same order for me.
Chow Down On A Delicious Masala Dosa At A2B In Green Park
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
They need better glassware for fresh juice and water. The decor is quite old but they have kept everything clean which is reassuring. Since people come here to get a quick meal or dates it seemed like, this place could use an upgrade in furniture and decor.
What's My Pro Tip
Sit upstairs which is less busy and more quiet .
Anything Else
Dosa is a must have.
Also On Adyar Ananda Bhavan
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KAROL BAGH
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KAROL BAGH
Comments (0)