Chow Down On A Delicious Masala Dosa At A2B In Green Park

The crisp masala dosa was my favourite here, and gave me food dreams for days to follow. This place doesn't seem promising from its facade and old school decor, however that's the only reason you can trust the food is going to be epic. The staff seems loyal and experienced which I'm guessing holds true for the kitchen as well. We ordered a masala dosa, a butter masala dosa, butter Mysore masala, Pao bhaji and sev puri. Which were all good in the same order for me.