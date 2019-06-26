Experience The Wonderful Menu Of Handcrafted Cocktails At This Popular Bar

The Dim lights, Brick walls, Wooden interiors ooze out the essence of olden times, The Irish House have it all. They have picturesque walls covered with hanging pots full of greenery. You'll feel like an explorer who's just stumbled upon a treasure with a wonderful menu of handcrafted cocktails. Irish Terminator: is definitely a try at this place. Combination of Vodka, Rum, Gin, Triple Sec, Grape juice, Grenadine topped with beer. When it comes to food it is as visually appealing as they are palatable. Main Highlights:- Vegetarian Hummus Platter: Irish House Favourite one. Delicious spinach pita bread, falafel, vegetable crudites, Mediterranean salad served with paprika and classic hummus. The hummus was fresh and nicely prepared. The melting pot: Beer or jalapenos spiked three-cheese sauce served with mushrooms, roasted potatoes, tomatoes, toasted focaccia croutons. The cheese had a piquant flavour. It was a perfect cheese fondue experience. Herbivores Basket: We can call it a basket of crispness. A Basket full of assorted fried baby corn, sweet potato, carrots, onion rings served with chilly mayo. The coating of batter was apt and crunchy enough.