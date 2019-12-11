Delightful Food & Romantic Seating, Try The Winter Brunch Menu At Kiyan, The Roseate

I was trying to fetch for a romantic Sunday brunch kinda restaurant for long, finally, I met my expectations while I had my Winter Sunday Brunch at Kiyan, The Roseate. The property is exceptionally beautiful with water bodies surrounding the restaurant. As Delhi is becoming chilly nowadays it was lovely sitting outdoor with the perfect combination of sunlight and wintery breeze. Kiyan has started with their sit down Winter Brunch Menu which includes a lot of items to satiate not only one's tummy but the heart too! They basically have different buffet prices for kids and adults. I tried the adults' menu and the non-veg options, Some of my favourites were Tomato consommé jelly was a cold soup which had a jelly-like texture, potato & cream cheese veloute chicken roulade was my favourite from the entire menu it was the best appetizer I have tried in a long span. Pan-roasted Scollops roasted cauliflower was good, chicken & mushroom dumpling was one cute light purple dumpling that was delicious. Indian spiced braised lamb had a fresh flavour of lamb, recommend for people who love lamb. The show-stealer and one of my favourite was the dessert toffee & coffee pudding, I can definitely binge eat it. A glass of white wine just complimented my entire meal. The hospitality was great too, Chefs were personally attending the guest. It was a pleasure meeting with the Executive Chefs. I had really had an amazing time.