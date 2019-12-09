From Delish Food To Fancy Cocktails, The Tippling Street Has It All!

If you're looking for a place serving both delish food and high-end liquors, then Tippling Street is the place for you. It's an upmarket dine-in restaurant serving continental, north Indian, and Asian delicacies. Coming to the ambience, they have indoor seating with splendid decor coalesced with beautiful outdoor seating. Interiors are quite cosy and will give you all the club vibes. Their beautiful outdoor balcony allows you to savour your food while enjoying the beautiful weather. If you're a non-vegetarian, you are going to love their mutton kebabs, peri-peri chicken, crunchy chicken, and chicken sticks. While club sandwich, baked nachos, paneer tikka, malai tikka, and their white sauce pasta is something I've picked for vegans. Go for a burning mojito if you want to try something different. Also, their liquor menu is superb as they can serve almost every brand you prefer and they offer a variety of signature drinks too. If you are curious enough, they'll be more than happy to share the details of how it is made. Coming to hospitality, the staff also is very friendly, and polite. If you do not wish to step out, then they do offer home delivery (woohoo) and just in case you are heading there, they have free WiFi and a really beautiful outdoor seating area.