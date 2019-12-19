An Ecstasy Of Design And Food At MG Road

In my search for a new interesting place to eat at MG Road, I came across 'Cafe We' inside this delectable Design store called Beyond Designs. The interiors are quite unlike the regular run of the mill cafe/restaurants in Delhi - the decor here has a grandeur in them, yet so subtle in their presentation. The food was good too and the service was amazing, Very attentive staff, Every time I would look up from my food/conversation to ask for something, they would be surprisingly fast and prompt with their response. I would highly recommend the Choco Nile Dessert with its super chocolatey gooey lava centre, one of the better quality Chocolate Mud Pies, I have had around town.