An Ecstasy Of Design And Food At MG Road

Cafes

Cafe We

MG Road, New Delhi
Khasra 432, 433 & 434, Ground Floor, Sultanpur, MG Road, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

In my search for a new interesting place to eat at MG Road, I came across 'Cafe We' inside this delectable Design store called Beyond Designs. The interiors are quite unlike the regular run of the mill cafe/restaurants in Delhi - the decor here has a grandeur in them, yet so subtle in their presentation. The food was good too and the service was amazing, Very attentive staff, Every time I would look up from my food/conversation to ask for something, they would be surprisingly fast and prompt with their response. I would highly recommend the Choco Nile Dessert with its super chocolatey gooey lava centre, one of the better quality Chocolate Mud Pies, I have had around town.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

