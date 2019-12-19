We’re a beautiful country so it’s no surprise the design category is full of beautiful and creative designers delivering the most amazing products! There are a lot of brands that got your love last year so keep reading on for last year’s winners of Top Emerging Brands in the design category!
Design, Sleep, Repeat! Check Out Last Year’s Winners of Top Emerging Brand Awards in Art & Design!
Intiki
Intiki means ‘home’ in Telugu and that’s exactly what this brand does! Their home decor products are inspired by the roots of India and all their products are made in India with an emphasis on caring for customers and the artisans who make the products Their truly local designs are lovely additions to every home!
Kichu
Kichu is giving traditional gold jewellery a modern makeover! They’re showing how gold jewellery can be a homage to traditions while also keeping up with modern tastes. Their edgier pieces are super interesting and animal-inspired like their shark tooth earrings and bison necklace!
Ritika Sachdeva
For jewellery that’s sure to make a statement, Ritik Sachdeva’s designs will surely deliver! Whatever your style may be, from ethnic to mix and match, you’ll love her silver jewellery. She’s a favourite with celebrities, too!
Doodlage
Doodlage is making us step back and ask very important questions that can’t be ignored. What impact does our constant shopping have on the environment? They make high quality staple pieces while also raising awareness through campaigns and garment collection drives. These clothes are good for your closet AND the environment!
Baarique
Baarique does super intricate designs that are celebrating India and all of its cultures and traditions. With serving platters that look this pretty, your meals will be elevated to an entirely new level! Their themed collections are harmonious and so beautiful!
The Ikat Story
If your style is boho-chic, your wardrobe is incomplete without The Ikat Story! Their apparel is all made from ikat fabric (hence the name) in easy breezy silhouettes and beautiful colours that can be dressed up or down!
Lohasmith
If your home has a sophisticated aesthetic with lots of clean lines and modern pieces, you’ll love all that Lohasmith has to offer! Their statement pieces are bold in an understated way made with metals and accents of glass, leather and wood.
The Summer House
The Summer House has one mission- produce gorgeous clothes responsibly! They’ve made a conscious decision to value sustainability and their workers over profit so when you buy a piece from The Summer House, you’re being responsible, too!
Origin One
Have you never seen a notebook you’ve been able to pass up on? Get ready to pick up 10 more from Origin One. They’ve got all your stationery needs covered from notebooks to pencils to stamps! Contemporary designs made durable, these products are worth the investment!
The Olio Stories
The Olio Stories aren’t just designers, they’re also storytellers! They create their jewellery with a sense of nostalgia but always keeping room to be dynamic! Their simplistic and tasteful designs are perfect for becoming your wardrobe staples and can be worn layered with other pieces or on their own depending on your personal style.
Alicia Souza
For all things quirky and adorable, Alicia Souza is your go-to girl! Their planners will have you looking forward to filling your day with lots of tasks just so you can use their stickers! You can buy everything from accessories to stationery to apparel. Alicia Souza’s designs are too cute to pass up!
N Square Studio
We know the struggle of falling in love with a beautiful piece of furniture only to be disappointed by high prices. That’s why N Square Studio decided to cut out the middleman to bring us beautiful furniture at affordable prices. Their limited edition pieces will ensure that your home not only looks gorgeous but also unique!
Suite No. 8
Check into Suite No. 8 for charming designs in all things home decor. They do gorgeous themed collections (our personal favourite is Grand Budapest!) or if you’re more into the eclectic vibe, you can mix and match because everything is equally gorgeous!
Misho
Structured, architectural designs inspired by the cities the designer has travelled to led to the birth of this brand! Their geometric hoops and rings are to die for! Even cooler is that our favourite pop star Rihanna’s created a collection with them!
White Hill Studio
If “the hills are calling and I must go” is your motto, we’ve found your next favourite home decor brand. Inspired by the nature in Himalayas, White Hill Studio will lend to your home a tranquility you obviously deserve! Their homeware is perfect for all you nature-lovers!
Moon Rabbit
Love the look of leather bags but can’t stand the thought of how it’s made? Moon Rabbit makes functional and simple vegan leather accessories from totes to keychains for a cruelty-free way of life!
Borderline Studio
Art made into furniture is what Borderline Studio is all about! They’re combining international designs and Indian workmanship perfect for those of us with modern tastes. While it is on the pricier side, it’s because they’re delivering high quality products made well.
Teatro Dhora
Inspired by the beautiful state of Rajasthan, it’s no surprise their products are beautiful, too! They’re designing for the modern free spirit who’s looking for a balance between “minimal yet indie”. Check them out for classic designs made contemporary!
Studio Kiklee
Everyday living made beautiful! Studio Kiklee has high quality products made by highly skilled artisans for super high satisfaction! Their aim was to bring international quality products to the domestic market without being crazy expensive and they’ve definitely managed to do just that!
March Tee
What’s better than the classic t-shirt with your favourite pair of jeans? March Tee has just one product line- T-shirts! They’re focusing on creating high quality t-shirts with the best fit for all your casual needs. They’re a much needed upgrade of your wardrobe staple!
So, We’re Saying...
Want to be part of the brands this year? Have a favourite local brand? Vote for them NOW! The voting closes on December 26, so this is your chance to get yourself in the spotlight! Hit that red button to send in your votes!
Comments (0)