Buy One-Of-A-Kind Lamps, Bags & Kaftans From World Art Community

Think all the exhibitions you’d attend through the year, merged into one big online mela. WAC is a completely curated platform (there’s lots of NID and NIFT alumni filtering out the not-so-great designs) where you can score one-of-a-kind designer items including apparel, furniture, accessories, paintings, sculptures, photographs and lots of fun stuff for your home (coasters, trays, wall clocks and garden decor). #LBBTip: Keep an eye out for the quirky Safa Stool by Design Clinic, cushion covers and pouches by Auruhfy and Pyjama Party's lamps.

In case you’re a little apprehensive about transferring large amounts of money to new sellers, WAC has your back; they keep your dough safe with them until you receive your order and are satisfied with it.

