Beyond off-the-shelf regular products, World Art Community is a space where you’ll find over 50,000 items—from over 1,000 designers—from all corners of the country.
Buy One-Of-A-Kind Lamps, Bags & Kaftans From World Art Community
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Think all the exhibitions you’d attend through the year, merged into one big online mela. WAC is a completely curated platform (there’s lots of NID and NIFT alumni filtering out the not-so-great designs) where you can score one-of-a-kind designer items including apparel, furniture, accessories, paintings, sculptures, photographs and lots of fun stuff for your home (coasters, trays, wall clocks and garden decor). #LBBTip: Keep an eye out for the quirky Safa Stool by Design Clinic, cushion covers and pouches by Auruhfy and Pyjama Party's lamps.
In case you’re a little apprehensive about transferring large amounts of money to new sellers, WAC has your back; they keep your dough safe with them until you receive your order and are satisfied with it.
What Could Be Better
Returns have to be initiated within 48 hours of receiving the products. This we feel is a bit of a bummer, since we're used to the seven to 30 days return period.
Pro Tip
Want a particular item modified to your taste? Ask away. The website connects you directly with the sellers, so you can discuss all the nitty-gritties beforehand and make sure you’re paying for exactly what you want.
Price: Starting at INR 80 for a handmade bookmark, going up to INR 3 lakhs for a painting
Comments (0)