Wedding Diaries: Check Out These Designers For Wedding Wear

Maisara
We’ve spotted the gorgeous sisters behind this clothing brand sporting their own designs quite often. Clean and classically traditional designs, their karigars do zardosi, gota pati, chikan, and mukaish work, all to produce elegant and understated outifts.
Contact: Call Sirat at +91 9899899234 {visit by appointment only}
Karigars Design Studio
If you’re looking to keep your sari light and understated, you’re going to need a dreamy blouse to go with it. All the blouses at Karigar are hand-embroidered, and with winter kicking in, they’re going to be working a lot with zardosi work on rich velvets. They also do some great suits.
Contact: Call +91 9818374010 or write to karigarsdesignstudio@gmail.com
Malasa by Nimrit Gill
They’re channelling rich jewel colours—reds, emerald greens, royal blues…all with stronger embroidery in dabka, kora, taar and zardosi without making outfits loud or flashy. Malasa is also bringing sexy backs – their designs lay a huge emphasis on blouse backs, working in slits, key holes, bare backs, tie backs… the works.
Where: Jangpura
Contact: +91 9810577367 {visit by appointment only} or write to info.malasa@gmail.com
Illuminati Designs
Mandeep works with pure fabrics – georgettes, cottons, silks, and 100 per cent crepe, and does one of a kind gota work, and also thread work. Give her a size, colour palette, and budget, and she’ll sketch you a figure flattering outfit right there and then. Gota, zardosi, thread work, resham, ari work, dabka – she does it all!
Where: C 125, Nirvana courtyard, Nirvana country {visit by appointment only}
Contact: +91 8586827316 {don’t call on Tuesdays}
Doe Designs
Namrata from Doe Designs lays emphasis on good, rich fabrics, making it all about quality and textures, with delicate embroidery. Simple and pretty, that’s their motto, and it’s a no fail.
Look for her minimally embroidered silk chiffons, French chiffons, georgettes, and Silk de Sheen outifts. Her gota patti work is also quite popular {it comes from the skilled hands of karigars in Jaipur}, as is her ombre shading.
Contact: +91 9810487916 or write to namrata.doedesigns@gmail.com for an appointment
Sahaj by Sangeeta Kapur
Blacks, whites, beige and off-whites, with bursts of colour as pipings, motifs and more. Working on customised orders, Sangeeta loves working with cottons, but her repertoire extends to all fabrics. A huge fan of all work traditional, even her western wear reflects a certain Indian aesthetic.
This season, she’s focusing on cuts and styles, and using minimal work. We’re excited about her colour palette of choice – gorgeous shades of water colours, blues and greens, and everything in the palette in between.
Where: Punjabi Bagh West
Contact: +91 9810980009 {visit by appointment only}
Rara Avis
A classic example, if there ever was one, of a super talented and kitschy leather accessory designer’s take on Indian wear. The bodices boast leather craftsmanship, while the flowy fabric skirts are somewhere between dresses and Indian wear, in festive colours like gold, sage, dusted peach and midnight blue.
We’d describe it as a deconstructed anarkali of sorts. Sonal leaves room for accessories by doing away with the add ons; sport a neckpiece where you would ordinarily rest your dupatta.
Where: 253 Shahpur Jat, Shop no 4, Ground Floor
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas
Kun Gawa
Channeling chic and feminine style, Kun Gawa uses natural fabrics and embellishes them with thread work by hand. She adapts geometric patterns in thread work seamlessly into her clothing, having done anarkalis, kurtas, tunics, and what had us sold – long kurtas with straight pants.
Kun Gawa is your go to person for a light outfit for a morning event, or a rich thread work outfit that keeps it low key yet dressy, for a cards party or a formal dinner.
Contact: +91 9953624054 or write to kun.gawa.label@gmail.com
Clothes D Rack
If you’re looking to mix it up, get an appointment with Radhika at Clothes D Rack. Radhika’s focus is fusion wear, and she works a lot with silhouettes and drapes. Jackets, floor length dresses, ready to wear saris, all with surface ornamentation, or a mix and match of colours.
This season, she’s channelling combos of orange, with black and white prints. Bookmark her for floor length dresses and interesting drapes; she’s all about customising a look that flatters you and keeps you comfortable.
Where: Based out of Panchsheel; Meeting by appointment only
Contact: +91 9971744363
Mallika Mathur
Mallika Mathur designs timeless pieces which can be worn for years and years, with minor alterations and modifications. She works with a lot of velvet and hand-woven textiles. Take your pick from gorgeous saris, anarkalis and fusion wear {jackets, palazzos}.
Where: Panchsheel Park
Contact: 011 41749910 {call for address and appointment}
