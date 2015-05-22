Craving something sweet but too lazy to get out? We're telling you from where you can have them desserts delivered. And we don’t mean order a cake 24 hours in advance, we mean cake in the next one hour. Enjoy. You’ve earned it.
13 Places that'll Deliver Dessert in Delhi and Gurgaon-You're Welcome
Giani
Their hot chocolate fudge can give Nirula’s a run for their money {although opinion is divided}. Their delivery services are god sent, and they will send everything from Sundaes, shakes to single scoops of ice-cream. Yes, it’s a bit watery by the time it gets to you, but pop it right in the freezer and you’re good to go after a bit. Also, the Halwas in the winter… thank you Giani, thank you.
Where: Find the one closest to you, here.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Cocoberry
You know what they serve, pick up the phone and order away. PS: Expect to have to pop in the yoghurt in the freezer for a few minutes after it arrives. Also, you can order online. Yay.
Where: Place an order, and find out nearest you, here.
Open Oven
Open Oven is a bit of a gamble; they deliver within thirty to forty five minutes, but give you the disclaimer, only if both the desert you want, and the delivery boy are available. Based on location, they minimum order fee varies.
Where: Find out nearest you, and place an order, here.
- For Two: ₹ 250
Whipped
Like every staple delivery phone call, after asking you where you live, and some audible internal arguments, they’ll have you know that what you want will be with you in the next one hour. Also, for bulk orders, order online, and they’ll have it delivered the next day, with a cash on delivery option. Anyone worth their batter knows Whipped has some of the best desserts in Delhi, especially their cheesecakes.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Binge
You really need to be in the mood to Binge, because their minimum order is INR 600, and delivery time is minimum 90 minutes. But, good things come to those who wait.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Pudding and Pie
Okay so bad news first, they won’t take orders on the hour, but the good news is firstly you can order online, and secondly all you need is a days notice, and they’ll have it delivered to your doorstep. Might not be ideal to satisfy an immediate craving, but hey last minute party planners, they got you.
Where: Place an order, and take a look at their menu, here
- Price for two: ₹ 600
The CUPnCAKE Factory
Now don’t we all love our cupcakes. They deliver all over Gurgaon, give a delivery estimate of 2 hours, and need a minimum order of INR 530. Don’t ask on that uber specific figure, but when it comes to cupcakes, any figure is too little.
Where: 25, Ground Floor, Ninex City Mart Mall, Sohna Road, Gurgaon; Contact: 01133105826
- Price for two: ₹ 300
L'Opera
L’Opera needs minimum of one days notice for order; they only deliver between 2 and 5, and need a minimum order of INR 2000. But, the good news is, they’ll deliver anywhere in Delhi!
Where: Find one nearest you, here.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Krispy Kreme
Okay, we’re tripping. We don’t even know if you share our excitement on discovering this gem, but Krispy Kreme delivers to neighborhood within 10kms of their outlet, and requires a minimum order of INR 359. But a box of 12 original glazed should take care of that.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Pink Box
Nestled in a market across the road from Summer House, Pink Box has a minimum order of INR 150 for anywhere in Delhi. Don’t get too excited; depending on your location, they will levy a delivery fee. We here their cake pops, fresh fruit cake and fudge are worth any delivery fee. Just saying.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Captain Grub
When your honey is away, it’s but natural to have sugar cravings after hours. Captain Grub, although more popular for their food, also deliver desserts after dark, and the greatest news is, their desserts are done by the specialists behind G’s Patisserie, so you know you’re getting the real deal.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Red Mango
We don’t mean to lead the rest of you on, but if you do work in and around Cyber Hub in one of the many corporate towers, Red Mango is happy to send you a sweet surprise. Okay not surprise, because you placed the order, but sweet for sure.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Raro
Raro actually suits its Defence Colony neighbors very well; it’s willing to deliver even a single piece of bread. As for anyone outside the 3-4 km range, expect a minimum order of INR 1200 to score some of their cheesecakes and quiches at home.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Comments (0)