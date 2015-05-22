13 Places that'll Deliver Dessert in Delhi and Gurgaon-You're Welcome

Their hot chocolate fudge can give Nirula’s a run for their money {although opinion is divided}. Their delivery services are god sent, and they will send everything from Sundaes, shakes to single scoops of ice-cream. Yes, it’s a bit watery by the time it gets to you, but pop it right in the freezer and you’re good to go after a bit. Also, the Halwas in the winter… thank you Giani, thank you.

Where: Find the one closest to you, here.