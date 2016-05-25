9 Destinations That You Can Drive To In Under 8 Hours

Though close to the temple of Amantika Devi, what we are actually excited about at the fort is dolphin-sighting. Bullock cart rides, pottery, horseback riding notwithstanding, it is the river that has our heart. They also have special deals during long weekends, so look out for those.

#LBBTip: Unchagaon also presents the opportunity for yacht rides and treks.

Distance From Delhi: 110 kms approx. {2.5 hours}