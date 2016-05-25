Ever been grateful for your prime location in North India, which ensures that the hills, valley and desert are within driveable distance? Maybe this will help.
9 Destinations That You Can Drive To In Under 8 Hours
Glasshouse On The Ganges In Rishikesh
Owned previously by the Maharajas of Tehri, this guesthouse is surrounded by mango, litchi and citrus orchards and the winding holy Ganga. Perfect for a romantic getaway or a wedding spot, the Glasshouse has can accommodate up to 60 people {the management organises adventure activities as well}. Try to book their riverside tents for the terrific view.
Distance From Delhi: 270 kms approx. {7 hours}
Ramgarh Fort In Panchkula
The Ramgarh Fort was once the property of the Chandel Rajputs. The tallest gate in India {37ft} secures the fort and also gives way to the zenankhana. Try out their multi-cuisine restaurant, Dastarkhan, for its tandoor. The place also arranges day trips to Morni Hills and Kasauli. Additionally, their tree mansion is an air conditioned tree house.
Distance From Delhi: 220 kms approx {4 hours}
Himalaica In Shyamkhet Village
Started by Shalini and Uttam Dave, Himalaica is a quaint spot near Nainital that is a fully functioning home with full-time staff. They have an extensive library, car rentals on short notice and a conservatory. You can choose this home for some bird-watching, and even trek to Gagar View Point.
Distance From Delhi: 300 kms approx {7 hours}
The Hill Fort In Kesroli
Dating back to almost the 14th century, this is one of the best monastic heritage spaces to relax and unwind. If you’re a fan of sunsets and Sariska, this hill fort is your calling. This place offers tours of Kankwadi fort, Neelkanth temples, Jaisamand lake, Talvriksh hot-springs, Bharatpurand, and more. The Naruka Burj is easily one of the best rooms, so ask for that in case you decide to visit.
Distance From Delhi: 175 kms approx. {3.5 hours}
Ranjit’s Svaasa In Amritsar
This is a 250 year-old Nanak Shahi haveli that once served as a guesthouse for eminent personages during the 19th century, and is known for its Ayurveda and universal therapies, spa treatments {including yoga and meditation}, and the organic cuisines. They arrange for excursions around the city as well as to the nearby Wagah border.
Distance From Delhi: 450 kms approx. {7 hours}
Mud Fort In Kuchesar
It’s been a while since this 18th century abode of royals opened its doors for us plebs, and we’re still at awe! The banks of the Brijghat {about 25 kms away} are the perfect spot for a bit of picnicking and family time. The mango orchards nearby are open for bullock cart rides, and they also arrange village and farm visits if you’re so inclined.
Distance From Delhi: 100 kms approx. {2.5 hours}
Unchagaon Fort In Garhmukhteshwar
Though close to the temple of Amantika Devi, what we are actually excited about at the fort is dolphin-sighting. Bullock cart rides, pottery, horseback riding notwithstanding, it is the river that has our heart. They also have special deals during long weekends, so look out for those.
#LBBTip: Unchagaon also presents the opportunity for yacht rides and treks.
Distance From Delhi: 110 kms approx. {2.5 hours}
The Kikar Lodge Nature Retreat And Spa
They pride themselves on possessing that famous Punjabi hospitality, and even if they don’t come through on the promise, it doesn’t matter; the resort is like a stunning sanctuary on its own. It is a private forest retreat {watch that cell phone connectivity} nestled in the Shivalik foothills and spread over 1,800 acres of forest. Do check out their Flying Fox adventure sports {including paint ball, horse riding, cycling, night safari, rappelling, quad biking etc.} and their spa.
Distance From Delhi: 325 kms approx. {Under 7 hours}
Aalia Resort On The Ganges
You know how TripAdvisor bombards you with pictures of infinity pools overlooking idyllic water bodies? This is one of them, and it is oh so accessible! Plush green lawns, a spa, and distinctly modern architecture; Aalia is your luxury stay in Haridwar. When looking out into the horizon gets boring, try out the jungle safaris, white-water rafting {Rishikesh is next door}, archery, badminton, nature walks, picnics, and then there’s always the Ganga Aarti.
Distance From Delhi: 222 kms approx. {Under 5 hours}
