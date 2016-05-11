Detox With A 6-Course Meal At Kiyan

We absolutely loved the steamed tofu served with sweet miso and kaffir lime dressing. The tofu is home-made and each bite is a mouthful of heaven. Vegan or not vegan, this one is a complete winner. For those looking to get some lean meat on their platter, their steamed sea bass in lime chilli dressing with poached shitake is a great option too.

And, if the idea of indulging in all six courses sounds too much, then just go for their dessert: Chia seed pudding with blackberry. Made with coconut milk and garnished with chocolate, we guarantee this pudding will make your trip to NH8 worth it.