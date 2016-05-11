Dusit Devarana’s signature all-day dining restaurant, Kiyan, has introduced a specially curated six-course wellness menu for those looking to indulge minus the extra guilt.
Detox With A 6-Course Meal At Kiyan
- Price for two: ₹ 4500
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Shortcut
Must Eat
We absolutely loved the steamed tofu served with sweet miso and kaffir lime dressing. The tofu is home-made and each bite is a mouthful of heaven. Vegan or not vegan, this one is a complete winner. For those looking to get some lean meat on their platter, their steamed sea bass in lime chilli dressing with poached shitake is a great option too.
And, if the idea of indulging in all six courses sounds too much, then just go for their dessert: Chia seed pudding with blackberry. Made with coconut milk and garnished with chocolate, we guarantee this pudding will make your trip to NH8 worth it.
Must Drink
The organic aloe vera smoothie is a perfect coolant to beat the summer heat. Word of caution: The gooey texture of aloe can be a tad putting off; however we highly recommend this for its simplicity and of course, health benefits.
Anything Else?
Gluten allergy? Don’t worry. Chef Nishant Choubey can help customise your meal according to your requirements and food sensitivities.
#LBBTip
Located by the poolside, Kiyan offers a laid-back ambience amidst the luxury of the resort, giving you the time to sit back and rejuvenate with a wholesome meal. Couple it with a spa therapy at the Devarana Spa or catch up on some reading for a day well spent.
