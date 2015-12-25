A Farm on your Plate: Café Pluck at The Pullman Aerocity

Fine Dining

Pluck - Pullman New Delhi

IGI Airport, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Pullman New Delhi, Aerocity, New Delhi

Cafe Pluck is a modern and stylish space with colourful installations on the ceiling inspired by peacock feathers. This teamed with their wholesome food, makes for the perfect meal out when you’re not looking to stuff yourself senseless.

Must Eat

Kaffir Lime Paneer Tikka, Mushroom and Chestnut Soup, Corn Fed Tandoori Breast

Must Drink

Tea – they have more than 30 flavours to choose from

What we loved

Pluck is a modern day European eatery with a farm-to-table concept. That means everything you eat in this restaurant is freshly plucked from their organic garden {situated inside the hotel premises}. We also loved the cutlery, which was extremely stylish and has been specially designed for the restaurant.

What didn’t impress us

With several fancy names on the menu, a little description about each dish would have made it much easier to zero in on one.

What is the best time to visit?

Weekday lunch or whenever you feel the need to detox with a healthy meal.

