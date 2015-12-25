Cafe Pluck is a modern and stylish space with colourful installations on the ceiling inspired by peacock feathers. This teamed with their wholesome food, makes for the perfect meal out when you’re not looking to stuff yourself senseless.
A Farm on your Plate: Café Pluck at The Pullman Aerocity
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DELHI AERO CITY
Must Eat
Kaffir Lime Paneer Tikka, Mushroom and Chestnut Soup, Corn Fed Tandoori Breast
Must Drink
Tea – they have more than 30 flavours to choose from
What we loved
Pluck is a modern day European eatery with a farm-to-table concept. That means everything you eat in this restaurant is freshly plucked from their organic garden {situated inside the hotel premises}. We also loved the cutlery, which was extremely stylish and has been specially designed for the restaurant.
What didn’t impress us
With several fancy names on the menu, a little description about each dish would have made it much easier to zero in on one.
What is the best time to visit?
Weekday lunch or whenever you feel the need to detox with a healthy meal.
Read Ayushi Anand’s blog here.
