You can’t always spend at Cyber Hub {specially when it’s almost the end of the month}, but you do have to satiate that mad hunger that takes over after a busy work schedule. The dhabas in Gurgaon are your saviours; they offer delicious highway style food, all of it at budget prices and awesome portion sizes. Here is a list of dhabas you need to check out in and around the satellite city.
#LBBPicks: Dhabas In Gurgaon For A Low-Budget Binge
Fauji Dhaba
Its location makes it a popular pick among the working professionals in the area, and the food keeps you coming back. It’s known for its pocket-friendly pricing, huge space and amazing offerings, so pay them a visit soon if you haven’t already.
What To Order: Kadhai Chicken, Fauji Special Handi Chicken
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Mukesh Dhaba
Famous as the old Convergys Dhaba, this one is one of the old players in the area, and is well known for its amazing delicacies. Expect dollops of butter and huge portion sizes at prices that might just make you binge too much.
What To Order: Dhaba Chicken, Mutton Seekh Masala
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Romi Da Dhaba
Offering a variety of scrumptious dishes, this dhaba is a must visit. Don’t expect too much from the ambience here, but we can vouch for a great meal when you visit.
What To Order: Keema Mutton, Kali Mirch Chicken
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Billu Da Dhaba
This one is perfect for when you feel like taking a drive on the Jaipur highway. The recipes here are simple, food is served hot and the service is always fast. Perfect for rainy days, the masala chai here is great too!
What To Order: Dal Fry, Chicken Tandoori
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Comments (0)