An Ultimate Place To Hang Out After Work Or Family In Delhi

Casual Dining

Delhi Club House

Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
One Horizon Center, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Delhi Club House is a place with great food with an amazing vibe of the place, the interiors, music and the service too! The menu is specially curated and has famous dishes across all the clubhouses of all - they have recreated the dishes in their own way in Delhi Club House! Excellent Galouti Kebab and fish tikka are a must try! Their falafel platter is awesome and yummy. Do try their signature pink lemonade. P.S.- The kids are not allowed so parents, take a note!

What Could Be Better?

Everything is perfect

How Much Did It Cost

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

