An Ultimate Place To Hang Out After Work Or Family In Delhi

Delhi Club House is a place with great food with an amazing vibe of the place, the interiors, music and the service too! The menu is specially curated and has famous dishes across all the clubhouses of all - they have recreated the dishes in their own way in Delhi Club House! Excellent Galouti Kebab and fish tikka are a must try! Their falafel platter is awesome and yummy. Do try their signature pink lemonade. P.S.- The kids are not allowed so parents, take a note!