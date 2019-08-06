The one first thing you notice when you enter DiGhent Cafe is the rustic wooden interiors and the smell of fresh coffee wafting through. They have an extensive menu for breakfast and lunch and serve wine too. But what steals the show here are fresh smoothies and cold coffees making it the perfect spot to have breakfast!
Di Ghent Cafe: A Perfect Breakfast Place In G-Town
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The seating is not very well organised but there food more than makes up for that!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
Also On Di Ghent Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Comments (0)