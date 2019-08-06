Di Ghent Cafe: A Perfect Breakfast Place In G-Town

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Di Ghent Cafe

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Cross Point Mall, 207 & 208, Level 2, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

The one first thing you notice when you enter DiGhent Cafe is the rustic wooden interiors and the smell of fresh coffee wafting through. They have an extensive menu for breakfast and lunch and serve wine too. But what steals the show here are fresh smoothies and cold coffees making it the perfect spot to have breakfast!

What Could Be Better?

The seating is not very well organised but there food more than makes up for that!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

Cafes

Di Ghent Cafe

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Cross Point Mall, 207 & 208, Level 2, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

image-map-default