Fitness Freak? Try Out These Snacks In Different Flavors!

I being a snacky person needs something all day to eat. And keeping track of health is also a factor. Makino India brings you these corn twist which is Fat-Free and Cholesterol Free. My evening snacks are sorted with these two amazing flavours and Green Tea. The Tangy Tomato is little sweet and salty both flavours and The Honey Butter gives a taste of sweet honey with buttery touch. Also, You get a small toy inside perfect for kids.