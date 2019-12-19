La Roca is the newest in town in Aerocity and is the best for all the food lovers. Loved the Palak Patta Chaat and Veggies Salad. They even have a great variety of drinks. I ordered Detox which was actually very refreshing. The ambience is quite amazing.
Watch Out For This Newbie In Aerocity For An Amazing Food Experience
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DELHI AERO CITY
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
