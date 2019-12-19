Watch Out For This Newbie In Aerocity For An Amazing Food Experience

Bars

La Roca

IGI Airport, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Worldmark 1, Lower Ground Floor, 6, Aerocity, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

La Roca is the newest in town in Aerocity and is the best for all the food lovers. Loved the Palak Patta Chaat and Veggies Salad. They even have a great variety of drinks. I ordered Detox which was actually very refreshing. The ambience is quite amazing.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

