Digg-In-To The Weekend🍔🧀

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Diggin

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Santushti Shopping Complex, 10, Panchsheel Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This talk of the town has opened its another outlet at Santushti Complex, Chanakyapuri. I have visited their first outlet couple of times which is located opposite Gargi or Kamala Nehru College, there is no chance you could have missed 'that pretty place'. It's not only known for it's vintage and classy décor but also for its yum Italian food! I recommend you to try their Rosemary Grilled Chicken, Chicken Burger, Fettuccini Al Fungi with Chicken and Tiramisu.

What Could Be Better?

I recommend you to check for the rush at the restaurant because heading since usually there is a lot of waiting!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Diggin

Anand Lok, New Delhi

Anand Lok Shopping Centre, Shop 1 & 2, Opp. Gargi College, Anand Lok, New Delhi

image-map-default
Cafes

Diggin

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Santushti Shopping Complex, 10, Panchsheel Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Diggin

Anand Lok, New Delhi

Anand Lok Shopping Centre, Shop 1 & 2, Opp. Gargi College, Anand Lok, New Delhi

image-map-default