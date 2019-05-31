Digg-In-To The Weekend🍔🧀

This talk of the town has opened its another outlet at Santushti Complex, Chanakyapuri. I have visited their first outlet couple of times which is located opposite Gargi or Kamala Nehru College, there is no chance you could have missed 'that pretty place'. It's not only known for it's vintage and classy décor but also for its yum Italian food! I recommend you to try their Rosemary Grilled Chicken, Chicken Burger, Fettuccini Al Fungi with Chicken and Tiramisu.
I recommend you to check for the rush at the restaurant because heading since usually there is a lot of waiting!
