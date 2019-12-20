Try The Yummy Chaat At This Below-The-Radar Thela In Sadar Bazaar

Pocket-friendly chaat is kinda Sadar Bazaar’s USP and you’ll know what we mean, if you’ve been. Golgappawallahs by the dozen, good chaat in this market is kinda hit-and-miss. Thankfully, Dilli Chaat Bhandaar’s offerings hit the right spot and transported us to the lanes of Chandni Chowk.

Sardar Jalebi is a good landmark, if you go looking for this white chaat cart, but we’re not sure if it’s always at the same place.