With Yum Food & Uber Cool Ambience, Swing By This Place When In CP

Climb up the stairs lined with quirky paintings, you will land up into a beautiful place having a spectacular bar, captivating and impressive seating area. Besides the entrance, there is a sketch of CP on the wall which will give the essence of Delhi. Lies in the core of the Janpath this place has a whopping menu categorised into delicacies which will surely give you Delhi wali feeling. Dilli ki Jaan, Healthy Delhi, Purani Delhi, Big Hearted Delhi, Amchi Delhi, etc Damn! We started from Cosmopolitan Delhi section. "Trio bell peppers and corns saute pizza" was well baked thin crust pizza having peppery flavours. "Veg pasta" was packed with the goodness of all exotic veggies served with the grilled brown bread. "Banoffee pie":- Its subtle sweet flavours make you gobble it up without a second thought. The caramel, banana, crumbled base had their own tempted flavours. It's a definite try when at "Cafe Delhi Heights".