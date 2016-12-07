Can’t get enough of dim sums? Us neither. For those times when those measly four pieces don’t cut it, sign up for a dim sum lunch. We’ve rounded up a list of places in the city which keep those dim sums coming to your plate till you say stop.
#LBBPicks: Dim Sum Lunches And Brunches In Delhi
Chi Asian Cookhouse
Chi Asian Cookhouse brings out over 10 varieties of dim sums, soup, appetisers, mains, desserts and a drink of your choice as part of their deal.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Nanking
One of our favourite insititution restaurants, Nanking always has our votes for its Peking Duck and Pork Ribs. Another gem on the menu is the dim sum. And if you want to get the most of these, sign up for their unlimited dim sum brunch which takes place every single day.
If you go on the weekend, you also get a beverage as part of the package.
Price: INR 899 plus taxes {weekdays}, INR 1,200 plus taxes {weekends}
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Dao
Dao is dim sum haven, even more so on Sundays. Hog on unlimited dim sums, appetisers and desserts along with a selection of alcoholic beverages every Sunday for just INR 1,495.
Make sure you get a taste of the Duck Dim Sum and the Spinach Wrapped Prawn Dim Sum.
Price: INR 695 for unlimited sangria, vodka and Bacardi-based cocktails, or INR 495 for unlimited IMFL
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
