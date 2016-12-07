LBBPicks: Dim Sum Lunches And Brunches In Delhi

One of our favourite insititution restaurants, Nanking always has our votes for its Peking Duck and Pork Ribs. Another gem on the menu is the dim sum. And if you want to get the most of these, sign up for their unlimited dim sum brunch which takes place every single day.

If you go on the weekend, you also get a beverage as part of the package.

Price: INR 899 plus taxes {weekdays}, INR 1,200 plus taxes {weekends}