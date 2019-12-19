Dine Like The Mughals Did At Al-Jawahar, Jama Masjid

Al Jawahar has an extensive menu for meat lovers. The recipes and spice secrets are believed to have been passed down over generations {straight from the royal Mughal cooks} and still stand true to the original flavours. Some of the must-try options on the menu are Chicken Jahangiri, Chicken Qorma, Murgh Mussalam, brain curry and Tandoori Raan, but if you wish to experience the true taste of the Mughals, you should try the nihari and the paya.

While the nihari does not use cow meat {since beef is a sensitive topic} it is still cooked overnight and served in a flavourful mix of spices and fat. The paya {which is quite similar to the nihari} goes through a similar cooking process, making the meat succulent and soft. Paired with fresh khameeri rotis, lime wedges, onion and chilli, both these dishes prove to be heavenly and are perfect delights.

For those with a sweet craving, the Sheer Maal they serve is the perfect option. The sweet Kashmiri bread is perfect on its own, but can be oddly satisfying if paired with any of the spicy treats {the sweet and spicy combo works together perfectly}.

We would recommend that you visit with an empty stomach, though.