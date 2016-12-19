Dirty Apron: For a Long, Leisurely, Heavy Meal

With delicious dishes, generous portions and a soothing ambience, Dirty Apron should definitely be on your radar. With LBB Specials, get a meal bowl along with a dessert from The Booze Cake Section for INR 899 {all inclusive}. With meal bowls including Buddha bowl, burrito bowl, blackened tofu with udon noodles, khao suey, Thai pork and chicken rice bowl, you’ll be spoilt for choice. With desserts including honey and bourbon cake, screwdriver cupcakes, um and raisin cheesecake, margarita lime cake and very boozy tiramisu, satisfy your cravings for savoury and sweet dishes in one go!

However, everything is a little on the heavier side and portions are generous so we’d recommend not over-ordering. If you’re looking to impress, Dirty Apron may be your ideal destination.