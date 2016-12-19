Dirty Apron has just opened its doors, one floor above The Piano Man. Expect dim lighting, vintage decor, soothing music and a vast menu comprising European fare with an Asian twist.
Dirty Apron: For a Long, Leisurely, Heavy Meal
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Beetroot and Feta Souffle, Massaman Grilled Snapper
For their green, covered terrace complete with angeethis to keep the chill at bay
Boozy beginnings
Dirty Apron, staying true to the class The Piano Man has created for itself, offers a selection of liquor ranging from imported wines, scotch, whiskys and more. We quickly zeroed in on the cocktails to see what they can do with their booze. Pot {a vodka-based cocktail involving elderflower syrup and orange peel} was a refreshing concoction we’d be happy to sip on during the summer months {it is a little on the sweeter side, though}. The Whiskey Sour {you can have this with or without egg} remains an evergreen beverage with its generous amount of alcohol, without being too overpowering.
Eat, soufflé, love
Dirty Apron is all about having a long, leisurely meal and the menu ensures you stay put for a couple of hours. From decadent soups {there’s a Broccoli Cheddar soup and a Seafood Chowder} to salads infused with beetroot, orange and couscous to flavoursome mains, there’s a lot of variety. Try the Massaman Grilled Snapper, and our personal favourite- Beetroot and Feta Souffle, which was a sumptuous cheesy affair enveloped in a pretty healthy pink.
What's On Your Plate?
With delicious dishes, generous portions and a soothing ambience, Dirty Apron should definitely be on your radar. With LBB Specials, get a meal bowl along with a dessert from The Booze Cake Section for INR 899 {all inclusive}. With meal bowls including Buddha bowl, burrito bowl, blackened tofu with udon noodles, khao suey, Thai pork and chicken rice bowl, you’ll be spoilt for choice. With desserts including honey and bourbon cake, screwdriver cupcakes, um and raisin cheesecake, margarita lime cake and very boozy tiramisu, satisfy your cravings for savoury and sweet dishes in one go!
However, everything is a little on the heavier side and portions are generous so we’d recommend not over-ordering. If you’re looking to impress, Dirty Apron may be your ideal destination.
