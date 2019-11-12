With Pretty Dim Lights & Yum Food, Discover Cafe Tesu Asap!

With its dim lights, cosy ambience and warm and delicious food, Cafe Tesu will make you want to cuddle in your seats with a cup of coffee in your hand and wonder about everything good and happy in your life. It's the perfect place for everything, a catch-up, a party, a date. Yes the price is a little on the higher side, but you can spend some once in a while :) I have been to this place 10 times now and I absolutely love their food, especially the pizzas, you should definitely try them, they have the authentic Italian taste. Another thing that I absolutely loved about Tesu, is that they put tealights on each table, which creates small pools of light and warmth in the entire cafe lifting the ambience of the place to an entirely different level. Lastly, (this one is for photography lovers) you can get beautiful pictures at all spots around the place, the Essex farms will make you want to be clicked and will make you click pictures alike. It's definitely a place to try out once, especially in the fall/winter season. :)