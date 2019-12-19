Discover Delhi Through Legends, Baithaks, Food Walks & More

Delhi Karavan is a passionate bunch of folks who organise literature-based baithaks (storytelling events), karavans (walks), daawats (food walks), workshops and customised heritage walks all across Delhi. To give you an idea, they’ve organised a walk before in Feroz Shah Kotla to discuss djinns, mysticism and spooky legends. There has also been one on exploring secret lakes of Delhi near Surajkund and the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. The experiences take you away from the digital world for a few hours (aren’t we all in need of that?) and see the city with fresh eyes. They'll share ancient city stories (flashback to Dadi-Nani ki kahaaniyan), help you taste the best of age-old recipes and give you history lessons which won't bore you to death. They organise a new experience every two weeks or so. You can sign up for the same through their Facebook page.