SS Amritsari Kulcha Corner, located near Chache Di Hatti, Kamla Nagar, is the new spot where you can enjoy breakfast or lunch. This place is serving tandoori kulche chole for as little as INR 50 - INR 60. I was impressed with the quality and taste; service was also fast. So when are you planning to visit this hidden gem?
This Kamla Nagar Eatery Will Become Your New Favourite Breakfast Spot
Street Food
- Price for two: ₹ 100
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: VISHWAVIDYALAYA
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Seating arrangement.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Kids, Family, Big Group, and Bae.
