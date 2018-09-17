This Kamla Nagar Eatery Will Become Your New Favourite Breakfast Spot

Street Food

SS Amritsari Kulcha Corner

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

E-165, Kamla Nagar Market, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

SS Amritsari Kulcha Corner, located near Chache Di Hatti, Kamla Nagar, is the new spot where you can enjoy breakfast or lunch. This place is serving tandoori kulche chole for as little as INR 50 - INR 60. I was impressed with the quality and taste; service was also fast. So when are you planning to visit this hidden gem?

What Could Be Better?

Seating arrangement.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Kids, Family, Big Group, and Bae.

