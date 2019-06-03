Divine & Healthy Breakfast With Some Old World Charm

Most of the preps are healthy and made with Ragi, Millets, Oats. Cafe Lota starts at 8 in the morning and closes down by 8 at night. Food is really nice and the serving size is absolutely fine with the kind of price they have. Must try in veg are Mini Rava idlis moglapodi, Sabudana popcorn, Ragi banana pancakes. Coffee is also pretty good and strong. Parking can be an issue in mid of the day as it is near the hush.