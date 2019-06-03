Most of the preps are healthy and made with Ragi, Millets, Oats. Cafe Lota starts at 8 in the morning and closes down by 8 at night. Food is really nice and the serving size is absolutely fine with the kind of price they have. Must try in veg are Mini Rava idlis moglapodi, Sabudana popcorn, Ragi banana pancakes. Coffee is also pretty good and strong. Parking can be an issue in mid of the day as it is near the hush.
Divine & Healthy Breakfast With Some Old World Charm
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PRAGATI MAIDAN
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids
