Drop By For Some Divine Thin Crust Pizzas At This Outlet In Noida

Cafes

Tossin Pizza

Sector 50, Noida
4.2
B-1/A-21, 1st Floor, Sector 50, Noida

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you love thin crust pizzas and that too cheesy ones, Tossin pizza are a must have. The crust is crunchy as well as soft, not too light and neither too heavy, just the perfect crust. The topping on this pizza was farmer's surprise, totally loved it and also the cheese was superb which was served alongside with 2 delicious dips which were equally amazing 👍🏻

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family

