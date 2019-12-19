If you love thin crust pizzas and that too cheesy ones, Tossin pizza are a must have. The crust is crunchy as well as soft, not too light and neither too heavy, just the perfect crust. The topping on this pizza was farmer's surprise, totally loved it and also the cheese was superb which was served alongside with 2 delicious dips which were equally amazing 👍🏻
Drop By For Some Divine Thin Crust Pizzas At This Outlet In Noida
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: NOIDA CITY CENTRE
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family
