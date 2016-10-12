Into DIY Crafts? Crafter’s Corner Will Make You Lose It

When you have lots of free time {the endless choice here will make life a bit difficult}, check out Crafter’s Corner that stocks ammunition for the craziest, most ambitious summer project you can think of. From super glues to fake grass, and stencils to buttons and potent cutting machines to liquid pearls, this is the country’s largest wholesale paper-crafts store.

It stocks a list of crafts supplies across more than 50 categories. You’ll need patience to sift through an exhaustive variety of everything; they have adhesives, envelopes, buttons, cut-outs, clay kits, inks, tolls, jewels, fabric flowers, glitters, planners, papers, bows, quilling materials, embossing folders and so much more.

It sells online, has free shipping and accepts cash on delivery, too! We are chuffed.