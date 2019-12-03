Over the years, DLF CyberHub has become Gurgaon’s go-to option for everything. So much so, that it’s become synonymous with the city’s fancy buildings and high-end stores. Let’s just face it - we’ve always been jealous of those who get to leave work and walk straight into a restaurant! We’re usually always planning on visiting the hub for weekend chilling scenes, but now, we’ve got more reasons to. With the completion of six years, DLF CYBERHUB is now transcending the retail and shopping landscape by bringing Japanese fast fashion brand - UNIQLO on 28th November, 2019 in addition to existing brands such as Marks & Spencer, Chumbak etc. The destination will continue to offer unparalleled services across food and entertainment by introducing brands such as Bread Talk, The Big Chill Cakery & Creamery, Underdoggs and many more. Read on to know all about them.

