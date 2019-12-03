Over the years, DLF CyberHub has become Gurgaon’s go-to option for everything. So much so, that it’s become synonymous with the city’s fancy buildings and high-end stores. Let’s just face it - we’ve always been jealous of those who get to leave work and walk straight into a restaurant! We’re usually always planning on visiting the hub for weekend chilling scenes, but now, we’ve got more reasons to. With the completion of six years, DLF CYBERHUB is now transcending the retail and shopping landscape by bringing Japanese fast fashion brand - UNIQLO on 28th November, 2019 in addition to existing brands such as Marks & Spencer, Chumbak etc. The destination will continue to offer unparalleled services across food and entertainment by introducing brands such as Bread Talk, The Big Chill Cakery & Creamery, Underdoggs and many more. Read on to know all about them.
DLF CyberHub Just Got 7 Amazing New Outlets & You’ve Got To Check Them Out Today
Over the years, DLF CyberHub has become Gurgaon’s go-to option for everything. So much so, that it’s become synonymous with the city’s fancy buildings and high-end stores. Let’s just face it - we’ve always been jealous of those who get to leave work and walk straight into a restaurant! We’re usually always planning on visiting the hub for weekend chilling scenes, but now, we’ve got more reasons to. With the completion of six years, DLF CYBERHUB is now transcending the retail and shopping landscape by bringing Japanese fast fashion brand - UNIQLO on 28th November, 2019 in addition to existing brands such as Marks & Spencer, Chumbak etc. The destination will continue to offer unparalleled services across food and entertainment by introducing brands such as Bread Talk, The Big Chill Cakery & Creamery, Underdoggs and many more. Read on to know all about them.
Uniqlo
Japan has always been giving us major style goals with their statement fashion choices. We love how it’s sometimes a mix of traditional Japanese influences combined with modern styles, and mostly groundbreaking looks. That being said, no one can undermine the role that the Japanese fashion brand, Uniqlo, has played in shaping these amazing styles. So, obviously, we’re super excited that Uniqlo has finally launched their stores in India! Head out to their brand new outlet in DLF CyberHub for some never-seen-before styles.
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
Big Chill Cakery & Creamery
Say the name “Big Chill”, and we’ll immediately start having cheesecake cravings! Khan Market’s trademark food outlet has now opened a branch in CyberHub, and seriously, could Cyber Hub get any better? No one can beat Big Chill’s dessert. We’re already planning a visit to their cakery and creamery here for every dinner ever
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Underdoggs
Our need for a sports bar and grill has a new destination, and it’s called Underdoggs. Craft beer combined with live screenings or live music is always a good combination. To top it all off, Underdoggs also has great options with their quirky cocktails and gourmet pub food. While you’re there, you will never miss out on a moment of the match because they’ve got 25+ TVs and projector screens to make sure you’re comfortably watching the game no matter where you’re seated!
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
AMPM Cafe & Bar
Started as an outlet in Rajouri Garden that immediately grew famous for their gorgeous freakshakes and chill vibes, AMPM has finally opened up in Cyber Hub. Their concept is to have great cafe food for the day, and delicious cocktails and finger-food for the night. So, if you want to have a bomb party on a Wednesday afternoon, or continental breakfast on a weekend evening, don’t think twice and just head to AMPM Cafe & Bar.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Cicchetti By Mr Beans
Imagine yourself looking out at Italian landscapes, eating delicious food and sipping good wine as the cello plays exclusively for you in the background. This is exactly the kind of experience that Cicchetti by Mr Beans offers. We absolutely love their Sunday brunch options and their scrumptious artisanal cocktails! You can go here for a lovely date, for catching up with friends, or even with your family.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Bread Talk
While the name suggests that it’s all about the bread, it’s actually so much more. You enter the store to the scent of fresh bakes, and can enjoy dry cakes, pastries, sandwiches and cakes that will take your breath away. We’d especially recommend that you take home one of their freshly baked loaves, and get creative with their wide variety of options.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Foxtrot
Just like the dance itself, the food at Foxtrot promises to be well-balanced, and stepping toe-to-toe with smooth symphonies. Eating at Foxtrot is an experience in itself, and we’re so glad that the Khan Market outlet finally opened up in Gurgaon. After all, what could be better than having pizza, cocktails, pav bhaji and cheese cocktails on the same plate?
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Thought this would be enough to give you six more reasons to head to DLF CyberHub? Well, you’re in for a surprise! More outlets that all of us love and adore are going to open soon in G-Town’s prime location. Some of these include our fav sports hub with Decathlon, heaven for our happy tummies at Cafeteria & Co., all cute utilities under one roof at Miniso, and sweet-tooth fulfilling Theos. Plan your visit to the ever-changing and always-surprising DLF CyberHub soon!
