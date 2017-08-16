9 Restaurants In Mall Of India For Dinner, Lunch Or A Post Movie Coffee Date

This is that casual waffle and pasta place that’s fit for a quick date or a catch-up scene with friends who’ve finally agreed to drive up to Noida. The beautiful ambience apart, their Delhi Burger and Juicy Lucy Burger. Round up with Chocolate Fondue or waffles and yay cuz’ they have booze on the menu.

They open at 9am with their breakfast menu in case you want to miss the crowds and drink their delish coffee in peace.