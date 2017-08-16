DLF Mall Of India is just what Noida needed. The packed food court aside, we’re thrilled at all the new restaurants that have set foot into this space over the last few months. Over the last few visits, we made a mental note of every other place we’re happy to have in Noida. Here are a bunch of our favourite places, come dinner date, come butter chicken craving.
9 Restaurants In Mall Of India For Dinner, Lunch Or A Post Movie Coffee Date
Cafe Delhi Heights
This is that casual waffle and pasta place that’s fit for a quick date or a catch-up scene with friends who’ve finally agreed to drive up to Noida. The beautiful ambience apart, their Delhi Burger and Juicy Lucy Burger. Round up with Chocolate Fondue or waffles and yay cuz’ they have booze on the menu.
They open at 9am with their breakfast menu in case you want to miss the crowds and drink their delish coffee in peace.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
SodaBottleOpenerWala
This Gurgaon import is doing great things. If you’re wondering what we mean, order the Chicken Farcha, Shikanji and Berry Pulao when you’re dining here. They also do a surprisingly good cold coffee so you may want to even step in for a quick snack.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Noida Pub Exchange
Bid for your drinks and see frenemies come crashing down when their rum touches an all-time high. Go here for novelty’s sake – if you’re fortunate, the market will crash and it’ll be a party!
One downside {or high point} is that it’s inside Smaaash so you can play games {sometimes the kids zone gets a little much} and eat nachos and chilli chicken at the same time. Pair their North Indian fare with mocktails and your stomach will go home happy.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Big Chill Cafe
We’ve raved about The Big Chill so much but it just never seems enough. Where do we even begin about how much we like those retro posters or teal interiors or about our undying love for Penne Vodka or Pepperoni Pizza?
Read the full account here. BRB, we’re just planning a cheesecake date.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Mamagoto
Bacon-wrapped prawns. ‘Nuff said. We also love Mamagoto‘s bowl meals and their Chinese Sour and Pepper Soup with 22 Ingredients always has a place in our order.
The Noida outlet also has Mamatiffins which are essentially bento boxes for delivery. Perfect for office lunches.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Zizo
Hummus loving humans, Zizo is tried-and-tested and has lived up to our expectations every single time. The Noida outlet is quirky, colourful and the trusted Lebanese place we’d been in search of. Try their Taboulli, Fatoush and Zaatar. The meat-eater’s go-to have been the kebabs and Chicken Shawarma {cliche’d as it may be, they’re both great}.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Nando's
Nando’s is what a no-fuss, hearty meal looks like. Gather your fellow carnivores and satay forever. Peri Peri Chicken, wings and lots of beer… If this doesn’t sound like a squad meet-up scene, we might be judging you. Bottomless drinks? Hell yeah! They got those.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Theobroma
Croissants, coffee and Oreo Brownie are a few of our favourite things and you know where they’re all at? Theobroma! We do wish it was a bigger, cafe-like space… somewhat like The Big Chill Cakery but we’ll make peace for the sake of that gooey Devil’s Mousse Cake. We’ll sit in that corridor and get our dose of gossip before dragging our bestie to the HnM.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Chili's Grill & Bar
The always packed Tex-Mex favourite is winning for its portion size and loaded, cheesy nachos. If you’re not too impatient and manage to wait it out, there’s an amazing Triple Dipper platter and Baby Back Ribs end of the tunnel. Quesadillas, burgers and their Presidente Margarita and we’re ready to party the afternoon away. Oh, and Noida peeps tell us that their shakes and Cherry Cola are memorable too.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
