We Love The Butter Chicken Parantha & Mushroom Galouti At This South Ex Eatery

The DNR - Food Done Right restaurant is a cosy spot in South Ex-1 where you can hog on some delicious North Indian and Mughlai cuisine. They have a lot of options on their menu; from Indian and Mughlai to Pan Asian, Continental, and Italian, but we haven't tried them all. If you're a fan of galouti kebabs, you have to try their mushroom (INR 269) and mutton (INR 389) galouti kebabs, you will not be disappointed (it literally melts in your mouth!). We also tried their Mustard Malai Broccoli and Cauliflower (INR 289) and fish tikka (INR 439), both of which, were flavorful and the portion sizes were good too. It's safe to say that their Indian starters are worth a try. Do try DNR's combo of stuffed butter chicken parantha and dal (INR 169) which is one of their most popular dishes, and rightly so. We also ordered basic beverages like a fresh lime and a masala coke, both of them tasted good too. The restaurant is decorated with iconic movie posters, but I found the seating/ambience of the place to be quite average.