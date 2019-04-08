Drinking Plans In Gurgaon? Head To This Affordable Bar

Duty Free - The Vayu Bar

Gurgaon, Haryana
SCO 32, Main Street, Sector 29, Gurgaon

What Makes It Awesome?

This place has reasonable rates as compared to the other happening places in Gurgaon. But there's no compromise on the quality of service. The ambience is great and so is the food! Must try- White sauce pasta, Peri Peri chicken, Drums of heaven, Sharaabi chicken tikka. Almost everything tastes good, the staff is polite and the place looks good for taking pictures. In short, DutyFree - The Vayu Bar is the right place to be at!

What Could Be Better?

In house music could be better!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

