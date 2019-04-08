Drinking Plans In Gurgaon? Head To This Affordable Bar

This place has reasonable rates as compared to the other happening places in Gurgaon. But there's no compromise on the quality of service. The ambience is great and so is the food! Must try- White sauce pasta, Peri Peri chicken, Drums of heaven, Sharaabi chicken tikka. Almost everything tastes good, the staff is polite and the place looks good for taking pictures. In short, DutyFree - The Vayu Bar is the right place to be at!