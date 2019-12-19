Wheat Beer Pizzas & Pepper Tiramisu At Dockyard

We chose to kick start our nautical adventure with the intriguingly named Wheat Beer Pizzas, which were deliciously crisp and laden with fresh veggies and cheese. Perfect for sharing and pairing with our drinks, these set the tone for an exciting ride ahead.

Sexily done small bites always make us happy, and this seems to be the forte of this place. The Corn and Cheddar Spring Rolls were hot and crunchy and paired well with the accompanying sweet chilli sauce. We also loved the Doodhi Dahi Ki Galauti- an ingenious interpretation of a rather boring home staple, and the Oriental Spicy Cashewnuts-tossed with subtle notes of lemongrass and such an upgrade from the usual peanuts.

The Five Spice Lamb Chops totally blew us away-thrice cooked beauties that married juicy lamb with subtle spicing. The glaze was just right, and the meat was tender and flavourful.

In the mains, while there are a range of special pre-plated meals one can choose from for a heartier affair, we would like to call-out the Poisson Acqua Pazza {what’s an ocean odyssey without juicy fish?} which was a grilled filet of melt-in-the-mouth fresh Mangur, made even more magical with an accompanying saffron cilantro sauce and creamy mash.

We ended our journey on a sweet and subtly spicy note with the Schezwan Pepper Tiramisu-which wasn’t as explosive as it sounded, and paired classic tiramisu flavours with just that hint of heat.