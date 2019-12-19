Expansive and lavishly spread over two floors, Dockyard is every sailor’s secret dream, complete with cosy hideout corners, and food good enough to be pirate’s bounty.
Wheat Beer Pizzas & Pepper Tiramisu At Dockyard
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Must Eat
We chose to kick start our nautical adventure with the intriguingly named Wheat Beer Pizzas, which were deliciously crisp and laden with fresh veggies and cheese. Perfect for sharing and pairing with our drinks, these set the tone for an exciting ride ahead.
Sexily done small bites always make us happy, and this seems to be the forte of this place. The Corn and Cheddar Spring Rolls were hot and crunchy and paired well with the accompanying sweet chilli sauce. We also loved the Doodhi Dahi Ki Galauti- an ingenious interpretation of a rather boring home staple, and the Oriental Spicy Cashewnuts-tossed with subtle notes of lemongrass and such an upgrade from the usual peanuts.
The Five Spice Lamb Chops totally blew us away-thrice cooked beauties that married juicy lamb with subtle spicing. The glaze was just right, and the meat was tender and flavourful.
In the mains, while there are a range of special pre-plated meals one can choose from for a heartier affair, we would like to call-out the Poisson Acqua Pazza {what’s an ocean odyssey without juicy fish?} which was a grilled filet of melt-in-the-mouth fresh Mangur, made even more magical with an accompanying saffron cilantro sauce and creamy mash.
We ended our journey on a sweet and subtly spicy note with the Schezwan Pepper Tiramisu-which wasn’t as explosive as it sounded, and paired classic tiramisu flavours with just that hint of heat.
Must Drink
While the liquor license is still to show up, the menu stars an impressive range of tinis, fusion drinks and desi cocktails that are waiting to be spiked. The Dockyard Sailor {an unusual pineapple and spinach face-off} was especially calming.
What We Loved
Elegantly done up in shades of moss and mahogany, the place takes its theme very seriously, and is liberally peppered with sailor wheels, ship ropes, compasses and other knick-knacks from seafaring sojourns. There is a mighty 27-screen display that arrests you with stunning videos of the sea, as you sip on your drink. Service is informed and attentive.
What Didn't Impress Us
We are eagerly waiting for the bar license to come in- what good is a sailor without his rum?
#LBBTip
Dockyard is in the not-yet-exploding-at-its-seams block in Sector 29, so parking in front of it is a relative breeze. The seating on the first floor is more family style and for quieter private yacht like evenings, while the basement is just right for more heady speedboat kinds of action.
