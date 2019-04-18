Leave No Pet Behind: Chill At These 10 Dog-Friendly Cafes In Delhi & Gurgaon

Barks and Meows is a cafe where you can find a large playground with outdoor furniture for your dogs and cats to play around. Both you and your pets can grab a quick bite as they even have a separate menu for pets (it's all made from fresh produce sourced locally).

That’s not all, your fur ball can enjoy a splash in the swimming pool along with the boarding facilities available here wherein the temperature is controlled for both the indoor and outdoor area for each pet. You can even get your feline friends to the cattery.

AND, if you are looking at boarding, day boarding, basic grooming, pet travel and organizing your pet’s birthday or even your own birthday party, you can easily rely on the good folks at Barks and Meows. You can also be a part of the parties that they organise here like a pet pool party, comedy evening with your pets, music night with your pet and so much more!