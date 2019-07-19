Assam and Bihar are facing one of their worst floods in recorded history. With over a crore people affected in both states, more than 40 lakh animals in disarray and wide loss of public and private property, these states need your help now more than ever. So, here are nine organisations that you can donate to and help make a difference.
Donate For Assam & Bihar Flood Relief Operations Through These 9 Organisations
Chief Minister's Relief Fund - Bihar
Established in the year 1971, one can donate to this fund through their website. Alternatively, donations can also be made through the donations section on PayTm.
Chief Minister's Relief Fund - Assam
You can donate to this fund through a cheque or demand draft, details regarding which can be found on their website or Instagram handle (search for mygovassam). If you're a PayTm user, you can scroll down to their donations section and contribute directly from your PayTm wallet.
Goonj
A pioneer in helping people across the length and breadth of India, Goonj is in need of material and monetary contributions. You can look up their website for the list of items needed urgently, find nearby donation centres and also contribute money.
Oxfam India
They are running relief and rescue operations in Assam and you can donate to them through their website. Oxfam is completely transparent in its dealings and publishes a report every year to help you understand where your funds were used.
Wildlife Trust of India
They are providing emergency relief to animals caught up in the devastating floods. You can donate to the Wildlife Trust of India through their website.
Feeding India
Feeding India is providing packets of food to the flood affected areas in Assam and Bihar. You can easily donate to them through Zomato and their website.
Uday Foundation
You can donate money and materials for the flood affected areas through Uday Foundation. Hit up their website for a list of items needed and choose from the options available. Uday Foundation also accepts donations through PayTm.
Donatekart
You can log on to this website and donate for relief operations that are being run by Child Help Foundation. They’re running programmes for both Assam and Bihar floods.
Smile Foundation
Smile Foundation has been running relief and rescue operations in Assam. You can donate to them through their website or through the donations section on PayTm.
