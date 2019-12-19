Don't Know Where To Go For Your Next Coffee Date?This Place Is Truly A Savior

Dough & Cream has recently opened two new branches in Janak Puri. One in B3 and another one in C3 block. Now this place in C3 gives a cute bakery look with a variety of snacks to offer. Their entire menu is quite succulent and a treat to taste bud. Coffee lovers must try their Cold Coffee and Irish Coffee. They are refreshing and you can tell them about your preferred taste. One can also choose from a wide variety of coolers such as Virgin mojito, Iced tea etc. Their snack menu us super chic and you can have everything from different types of patties to healthy salads. Must try- Chilli Chicken/Paneer hot dog, Chicken patty, Spicy Chicken Mayo, Pizza, Baked Lebanese Chicken Garlic Mayo, Cheese Calzone. This place also has amazing pastries and cheesecakes to satiate your sugar cravings. Do not wait and head towards this place for a special evening!