Ordered from Mucchad's samosas in DLF phase 4. The Kachoris were damn tasty, very well cooked and plus hygienic. Don't be fooled by the name of the place. They offer amazing food at an economical price. However, this place only delivers the food which is on the plus point for all the people who can just order food at any point of time and day. .
Do Not Miss Out On These Delicious Kachoris In Gurugram
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)