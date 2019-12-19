Do Not Miss Out On These Delicious Kachoris In Gurugram

img-gallery-featured
Delivery Services

Mucchad's Samosazz & More

₹ ₹ ₹ 

What Makes It Awesome?

Ordered from Mucchad's samosas in DLF phase 4. The Kachoris were damn tasty, very well cooked and plus hygienic. Don't be fooled by the name of the place. They offer amazing food at an economical price. However, this place only delivers the food which is on the plus point for all the people who can just order food at any point of time and day. .

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

