Don't Miss Out On This Fancy & Pocket Friendly Cafe In Kamla Nagar!

Cafes

Ricos

Delhi, Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

UA-24, Near Gauri Nursing Home, Banglow Road, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Check out this beautiful or one must say fancy cafe, RICOS in Kamla Nagar with an amazing ambience and super delicious food. The very comfortable vibe of this place makes you wanna go there again & again and the variety of food is much that you can't get all in one day. Awesome place to hang out with your friends (big shoutout to north campus student, you gotta jackpot people).

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

